MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a large brush fire Tuesday night in the northern Outer Banks.

According to a Facebook post from the Manns Harbor Fire Department, crews responded to a call for a large brush fire around 9:48 p.m. Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department, who assisted with the fire, says it happened in the Alligator River area.

Crews respond to large brush fire in Dare County (Photo Courtesy: Manns Harbor Fire Department)

Crews immediately started attacking the fire once on the scene. Officials say the fire was started as a controlled burn and then once it grew larger started spreading.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before it was marked under control, according to officials.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.