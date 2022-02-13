Crews searching for downed plane along NC coast after it vanishes from radar

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a downed plane after it vanished from radar off the North Carolina coast Sunday night.

Crews are searching for the plane that went down about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet, which is east of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, officials said.

The incident was reported by an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The controller told authorities “the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen,” the news release said.

Rescue boats were launched from Fort Macon and Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was also launched to search the area. FlightAware showed at least two helicopter flights over the area Sunday night

Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, a nearby fire department and national park service beach crews are also helping in the search.