Amber Alert issued for missing NC 3-year-old girl

LAUREL HILL, N.C. (WBTW) – A 3-year-old girl is missing out of Scotland County and crews are searching for her Wednesday night, according to the Scotland County Sheriff.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey says 3-year-old Allison Oxendine is missing from the Hunt Road area of Laurel Hill.

Police say Oxendine stands approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 32 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink Sweat Pants Red Shirt Crock slip-on shoes with two white dogs.

Search and Rescue personnel along with members of another agency are assisting in the search. Sheriff Kersey says the girl was last seen wearing pink pants and a purple top.

