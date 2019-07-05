Crews searching for teenage boy in Hanging Rock State Park

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — Rescue crews are searching Hanging Rock State Park for a missing teenage boy, Stokes County 911 confirmed Friday.

Park officials say they’ve been searching for the boy for a few hours. They said he was with his family at the park today.

Rangers, EMS, and the fire department are all conducting the search tonight.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



