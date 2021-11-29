Crews suspend search for missing NC boater who was expected near Frying Pan Tower

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Coast Guard officials said after searching for 53 hours they would suspend efforts to find a boater who vanished off the North Carolina coast.

The boater, a 44-year-old man, did not show up for a planned meeting on Saturday.

The man had planned to meet a friend about 3 miles west of Frying Pan Tower Saturday, but he never showed.

The missing boater was seen leaving in his boat at the Federal Point Yacht Club in Carolina Beach on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Friends said the missing boater had a radio and life jackets on his 19-foot SeaCraft boat.

A C-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Oak Island began searching on Saturday and continued the search Sunday.

Two Coast Guard cutters and another medium boat joined in the search, which was a total of about 7,498 square miles.

“Our sincere thoughts go out to the family and friends of the individual involved in this case,” U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Corrie Sergent said in a news release.