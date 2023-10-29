WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As about 10 percent more firefighters worked Sunday to put out a week-long wildfire that has burned more than 90 acres in the North Carolina mountains, a large brush fire broke out in another county in the mountains.

A lightning strike nearly a week ago started a large wildfire in Cherokee County about four miles north of Andrews, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Initially, the fire burned more than 90 acres after it started Monday and on Sunday was at 61 acres — still with no containment in the county in the far southwestern part of North Carolina.

By Sunday, 54 crew members were helping fight the Collette Ridge Fire — up from less than 50 on Saturday, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Photo from Junaluska Fire Department of two units at the brush fire Sunday near Crabtree in Haywood County.

Meanwhile Sunday — as dry conditions continued — a large brush fire broke out near Clyde in Haywood County, which is about 25 miles west of Asheville.

Drivers in the area of N.C. 209 — just off Interstate 40 — were told to use caution because of smoke, according to fire officials battling the blaze.

By just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Haywood County fire crews were still battling the brush fire in the Rush Fork area of Crabtree, about four miles north of Clyde.

“You may see flames in the area, but there is no need to call 911 unless you see flames on your property,” Haywood County Emergency Services said.

Firefighting equipment and bright lights will be in the area into Monday morning as firefighting continues, Haywood County officials said. Late Sunday, the brush fire was 60 percent contained.

Crews from Crabtree Iron Duff Volunteer Fire Department, Junaluska Fire Department, Jonathan Creek Fire & Rescue, and the N.C. Forest Service plan to work through Sunday night.