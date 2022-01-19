Marines: ‘Multiple casualties’ reported in Onslow County crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Marines are reporting “multiple casualties” in a rollover crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune that happened on Wednesday.

A Twitter post from 2nd Marine Logistics Group says, “We can confirm multiple casualties as a result of this incident. More information will be posted here as it becomes available.”

The crash happened in the area of US Hwy. 17 and NC Hwy. 210 around 1 p.m. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan his department was assisting at the scene along with the NC State Highway Patrol and military police from Camp Lejeune.

An official from Camp Lejeune confirmed fire and emergency services from there were also at the scene.

A Twitter post from 2nd Marine Logistics Group earlier on Wednesday confirmed the rollover crash in the Jacksonville area involving an unknown number of service members. The post read: “We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol along with Camp Lejeune military police were handling the overall scene and would be the lead investigators into the cause of the crash.