GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are looking for a woman and her three children last seen in Greensboro.

According to a Crime Stoppers tweet, Ayanna Falls, 30, was last seen in Greensboro on March 12.

Falls was traveling with her two daughters, Aubrey and Lylah, 9 and 7 respectively, and her 6-month-old baby boy, Giovanni.

All four of them are Charlotte residents.

Authorities believe Ayanna was driving a dark-colored 2006 Honda Pilot. She’s 5’2″ with dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen Ayanna Falls or her children are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.