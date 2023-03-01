RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report presented to the North Carolina State Board of Education showed crime and violence at schools across the state went up for the 2021-2022 school year.

As a result, the report also found disciplinary actions like suspensions rose by 7% as a result.

The Department of Public Instruction said serious, some categories of crime and violence like sexual assault, sexual offense and assault resulting in serious injury decreased. However, three other offenses and crimes increased compared to the 2018-2019 school year:

Possession of controlled substances increased by 14%

Possession of a weapon (not including firearms or powerful explosives) increased by 60%

Possession of a firearm or powerful explosive increased by 30%

DPI reported a total of 5,991 acts of crime and violence by high school students during the 2021-22 school year. That was up from the 4,850 reported for the 2018-19 school year. DPI reported the that brings the rate of crime and violence per 1,000 students up from 10.73 to 13.16 across the same time span.

“We know that the pandemic and its aftermath have created significant challenges for students, educators and their schools,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a release. “We’re taking aggressive steps to respond this year, and we’re seeking more resources for next year to provide students with the help that they need.”

The state is not alone. A survey from the U.S. Department of Education found that 84% of surveyed public schools either agreed or strongly agreed that the pandemic negatively impacted the behavioral development of their students.

Truitt says the state has been awarded a grant to fund safety equipment, school resource officers, training and services for students in crisis.

Another grants is aimed at increased the number and diversity of mental health service providers in high-needs schools.

In addition, DPI said Truitt and the State Board of Education are asking the General Assembly for $100 million for the next school year to ensure that public schools in disadvantaged communities have the resources to recruit and retain qualified nurses.