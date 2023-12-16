ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some of the most critically endangered animals in the world live at the North Carolina Zoo, including the addra gazelle.

Tens of thousands of addra gazelle once roamed the Sahara desert in Africa. Now, due to poaching and habitat destruction, only a few hundred remain. The North Carolina Zoo participates in the International Species Survival Plan, an effort to help boost the population of endangered animals in zoos and in the wild.

That’s why zookeepers are so excited about the birth of a baby addra gazelle this fall. The female was born in September and is thriving and her birth means a big boost to the species.

Shannon Smith shares more in this week’s Zoo Filez.