RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Cumberland County woman believes in second chances and won $150,000.

NC Education Lottery officials said Patricia Duffel of Linden won the “grand prize in the Dec.7 Holiday Spectacular second-chance drawing.”

Officials said that players get a second chance on holiday scratch-off tickets through scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts.

And there’s still one more second chance.

Officials said the “The second and final Holiday Spectacular second-chance drawing on Feb. 8 will offer one $150,000 prize, two $10,000 prizes, and 100 prizes of $500. The deadline for entries is Jan. 31.”