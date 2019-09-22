Customer dies after stone falls at NC business selling granite slabs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A customer was killed in what firefighters are calling an industrial accident in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident happened before 3:30 p.m. at a business on Westinghouse Boulevard near Brookford Street.

According to police, a piece of stone merchandise fell on a customer inside the building.

Firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the male victim died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released. The business appears to sell slabs of granite.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.

