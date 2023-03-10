GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A former school principal in the Alamance Burlington School System has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Division, Special Victims Unit and Electronic Forensics Intelligence Team opened an investigation from a cyber tip.

Investigators learned that child sexual abuse material files were uploaded by an individual in Elon.

On Thursday, investigators conducted a search warrant at an Elon residence in the 900 block of Brookview Drive believed to be where the files were uploaded, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, electronic devices were seized and forensically examined on site.

With the discovery of forensic evidence, probable cause was found to charge the resident, 43-year-old Robert Edward Drummond, with uploading a file containing the material to the internet.

Drummond was arrested and charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $20,000 secured bond.

This case remains under investigation pending the completion of a forensic examination of the seized electronic devices.

Drummond worked as an assistant principal at Walter Williams High School in Burlington from August 2015 until September 2019 and was principal at Turrentine Middle School, also in Burlington, from September 2019 until he resigned from the position in November 2021, the Alamance Burlington School System confirmed to our sister station, WGHP.