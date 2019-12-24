DaBaby gives Christmas gifts to 200 NC kids before concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Before a concert at Bojangles Coliseum Monday night, Charlotte rapper DaBaby was in the Queen City spreading Christmas cheer to local families in need.

It was a dream come true for dozens of families, as DaBaby stepped in to give Christmas gifts to 200 children in Charlotte Monday afternoon. While the rapper is getting more famous by the minute, he hasn’t forgotten about his hometown.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, says it’s only right to give back as he’s back in Charlotte to wrap up his “KIRK” tour.

DaBaby is known for being a great artist, but he’s almost equally known for being a caring person. Videos constantly pop up online of him doing something nice for someone else.

He told WBTV he doesn’t do it for recognition, and if he had it his way, he would stay low key and continue to put smiles on people’s faces. But he is DaBaby, and anything he does is very hard to keep secret.

His mother helped him to put everything together and she says she taught him the importance of giving back. She says seeing her son do something big like this, tugs at her heart.

“It’s just such a blessing. I can’t say that more than enough, it’s so amazing, even when I came here today just to see how beautiful and well organized this is. My heart is elated. It’s just a wonderful thing,” his mother said.

