Dad charged with murder of 4-month-old son during Outer Banks vacation

COROLLA, N.C. (WNCT) - A Pennsylvania dad has been indicted in the death of his 4-month-old son during a July vacation in the Outer Banks, officials say.

Thomas W. Imschweiler, 31, of Harrisburg, Penn. is now charged with murder in the incident.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office along with the Fire/EMS responded July 17 to the 700 block of Lakeview Court in Corolla about a 4-month-old boy not breathing.

The boy was transported to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters for medical care.

DailyAdvance.com, citing the indictments, reported that the boy, Franklin Imschweiler, suffered bleeding on the outside of the brain and bleeding on the right eye.

Based on the child's injuries and the examination results, a felony child abuse warrant was issued for Imschweiler on July 20.

Thomas Imschweiler was located in Harrisburg, Penn. and was transported to Currituck County in North Carolina.

On Sept. 17, Currituck County Investigators went before a grand jury and charges were upgraded to a true bill of indictment for murder after being notified of the child's death on July 22.

Imschweiler was sent to the Currituck County Detention Center and is being held on no bond.