Dad with teen daughter robbed at gunpoint at NC movie theater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a man at gunpoint in the Stonecrest shopping center in South Charlotte.

It happened after 9 p.m. Saturday night near the movie theater. The 41-year-old victim tells WBTV he would like to remain anonymous.

He ran to his car in the rain with his daughter not too far behind him. That’s when he noticed a man with an umbrella standing by his car.

He says that man pointed a gun at him and asked for his wallet. He handed it over, waited for his daughter, then headed home to call police.

“I’m surprised that that happened right here,” shopper Jennifer Hoff said. “It’s a big plaza that everybody comes to with their kids.”

The father says he was parked to the side of the theater near the Jersey Mike’s. He doesn’t know the man behind the gun or why he was targeted.

“That does not feel very safe and I’d be concerned about dropping my kids off,” Hoff said.

Police are increasing patrols in the shopping center, giving some people peace of mind.

“I still feel it’s a fairly safe area,” shopper Ryan Talor said. “That might have just been situation.”

But it’s also a reminder.

“You gotta stay vigilant,” Talor said. “You always gotta have your head on a swivel. I think you gotta be careful anywhere you go.”

CMPD tells WBTV detectives are taking this case very seriously and are actively following several leads.

If you know anything about this crime, police ask that you call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.