Damage reported after possible tornado hits NC coast near Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A possible tornado touched down at the North Carolina coast late Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The incident happened around midnight Monday near Sunset Beach, the weather service said.

The storm caused structural damage to at least one building and took down power lines along U.S. 17 near N.C. 904, which is the road into Sunset Beach, according to initial reports from the National Weather Service.

Brunswick County Electric Membership Corp. reported 21,300 customers without power early Tuesday.

A tornado warning was in effect around 11:40 p.m. before the possible tornado hit.

Officials said that a tornado was seen on radar and a damage report indicated the possible touchdown near the Grissettown community. The possible tornado then continued to move northeast.

EMS crews reported damage to homes in the area of Ocean Ridge Plantation, just off U.S. 17, according to the weather service.

There was no word about injuries.

A tornado watch was later put into effect for Eastern North Carolina, including the coast.