NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) – Dare County announced it voted unanimously to finalize a contract to develop approximately 100 essential and worker housing units in Nags Head and on Roanoke Island following a special Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

Dare County is finalizing a deal with contractor Woda Cooper that will allow for the construction of housing for low-income and moderate-income households, a news release from Dare County said.

Woda Cooper said it plans to develop between 40-60 housing units at the Bowsertown Road site on Roanoke Island and build the remaining in Nags Head, with the location to be announced.

The news release said Dare County will contribute a maximum of $9 million in county funds toward the entire project with the rest of the funds coming from Woda Cooper.

Finally, an additional 350-400 affordable housing units are said to be going up throughout Dare County after it partnered with North Carolina-based Coastal Affordable Housing. However, the news release did not say how the planned partnership began.

The release did not give a timeframe for the start of construction or completion.