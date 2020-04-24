Data: Percentage of ER patients with COVID-like symptoms continues to drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The percentage of North Carolina hospital emergency room patients who show symptoms of a coronavirus infection has been steadily dropping during the past month, state Department of Health and Human Services statistics show.

“That’s the trend we want to see,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said.

That percentage — one of the four key metrics state leaders are monitoring as they decide when to begin the process of relaxing social distancing guidelines — is the only one of the four that Cohen said is presently showing improvement.

It’s also the only one that can not be independently calculated from the agency’s daily case counts.

The DHHS publishes that data in its weekly COVID-19 surveillance summary, attributing that information to NC DETECT – the North Carolina Disease Event Tracking and Epidemiologic Collection Tool.

Source: DHHS Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Summary, https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/documents/files/covid-19/Weekly-COVID19-Surveillance.pdf

The most recent report, released Thursday and covering the week of April 12-18, shows a steady decline in the percentage of ER visitors with symptoms of COVID-19 – chiefly, fever, and respiratory illness. While the specific percentages were not immediately available, a graph in the summary indicated a drop from approximately 4.5 percent in mid-March to roughly 3 percent for last week.

“We are able to pick that up even before we get a COVID-19-positive test,” Cohen said. “This gives us the earliest read on where things are in terms of what’s going on in our health care systems.”

The graph shows three peaks since early October, with the first two coinciding with the seasonal influenza peaks and the third coming last month.

The report also says declines were shown in all six regions of the state’s flu surveillance system.

It also says that, of those ER patients showing COVID-like symptoms, a higher percentage of them are being admitted into the hospital for at least 24 hours.

What this indicates is that patients with milder COVID-like sicknesses are either being treated outside the emergency room or not being treated at all.

One limitation, Cohen said: It only accounts for patients who visit the emergency room.

“It’s good to know that folks are seeking care for things, but in the world of COVID-19, how folks seek care may be different from how they sought care in the past,” Cohen said. “So we’re still learning more about this surveillance metric, but (it’s) an important one as an indicator for us, and again it is declining, so that is good news.”

The other three 14-day averages continued to rise, according to data released Friday.

– The average number of lab-confirmed cases climbed for the third straight day to 296.

– The average percentage of people tested for coronavirus who were found to be positive – also known as the positive test rate – made an incremental climb to 7.81 percent after consecutive days at 7.79 percent.

– And the average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued its steady climb to 413.