Data release shows 4 NC nursing homes with at least 10 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Four North Carolina nursing homes have each had at least 10 deaths of residents diagnosed with COVID-19.

The information comes from new detailed data released on Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The report from state officials names more than 70 long-term facilities, rehabilitation centers, adult care homes and other locations where outbreaks have occurred.

Two of the four nursing homes with at least 10 deaths are located in central North Carolina.

The department hadn’t earlier identified the specific facilities, with officials saying it could break confidentiality rules on patient information.

But some county health agencies had released those details anyway.

Overall, North Carolina reported more than 9,100 positive cases statewide as of Monday and over 300 deaths.

Here are the four facilities that have each had more at least 10 deaths:

Pruitt Health-Carolina Point in Orange County with 108 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab Center in Franklin County with 62 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths

The Citadel at Salisbury in Rowan County with 144 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths

Autumn Care – Cornelius in Mecklenburg County with 53 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths

Click here to see the data released Monday about care facilities and COVID-19.