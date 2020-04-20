Data shows rise in percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State data show a steady rise in the percentage of North Carolinians who are tested for coronavirus and then found to have it.

CBS17.com analyzed data from the past month released by the state Department of Health and Human Services and compared that to numbers from neighboring states as reported by The Atlantic and its COVID Tracking Project.

The analysis found that the percentage in North Carolina remains lower than other states and well below the national average.

According to DHHS figures updated Monday, the state has logged 6,764 positive tests out of 79,484 total tests for a positive test rate of 8.5 percent.

That cumulative percentage has shown a consistent rise during the past month, climbing from 4.24 percent on March 20 and from 7 percent on April 6.

The total testing numbers have increased dramatically during the past month. According to the DHHS, they averaged 3,253 tests recorded during the past 11 days. That’s double the average of 1,554 logged from March 19-29.

Dr. Linda Brown, a senior epidemiologist at RTI International, said that the significance of that statistics mostly depends on which people are taking those tests – specifically, whether those who make up that sample are showing COVID-19 symptoms or represents a proportionate cross-section of the population.

“If you tested probably all the very sickest people … you would have 100 percent who have COVID symptoms,” Brown said. “So it depends who you’re testing. If you go test my household, who we kept – hopefully – ourselves isolated and we have no symptoms and we haven’t seen anybody in two months, hopefully we have zero if we got tested.

“So I think the biggest question is, when they say they’re testing, who are they testing? What ages? What age groups?” she added. “Also, the big question out there is, who are the walking people who have no symptoms? Who are out there in the public, who didn’t isolate themselves because they don’t have any symptoms.”

North Carolina’s numbers are lower than its neighbors and the U.S. as a whole.

The COVID Tracking Project found that 19 percent of all 3.2 million coronavirus tests administered – nearly one in five – have come back positive.

South Carolina’s rate of 10.8 percent reflects roughly half as many tests as have been completed in North Carolina. South Carolina has logged 40,480 tests, according to the project’s most recent update Sunday.

In Virginia, the positive test rate is at 15 percent with 8,537 positive results out of 54,733 total tests.

And in Georgia, 23 percent of the tests have come back positive, making it one of five states with a rate that exceeds 20 percent.