Data trends support state’s decision to prolong social distancing rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some of the 14-day rolling averages the state is monitoring as it responds to the coronavirus crisis are not yet trending in a direction that would support relaxing social distancing rules, state Department of Health and Human Service Secretary Mandy Cohen said Thursday.

CBS17.com has been tracking several of those key metrics and independently calculated those rolling averages for each day’s previous 14-day period based on the data released daily by DHHS. That analysis shows similar trends pointed out by Cohen.

Among them: There were climbs in the two-week averages of daily positive COVID-19 cases and the percentage of total tests that were found to be positive. And while the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 appears to have leveled, Cohen said she wants that number to decline.

According to CBS17.com’s calculations, the rolling average in the number of positive cases continues to climb, reaching 283 on Thursday a day after that figure was 271. That number has not been below 250 since April 12.

Additionally, the rolling average of positive tests as a percentage of total tests — known as the test positivity rate, which CBS 17 News reported on earlier this week –has steadily climbed, reaching 7.79 percent on Thursday. The 14-day average number of tests processed has increased, to 3,455 after hovering near the 3,000 mark for more than a week.

The rolling average of hospitalized patients is leveling, with that figure at 409 on Thursday a day after it was at 403. But as Cohen pointed out — and as CBS 17 News reported last week — those numbers can change depending on the varying percentage of hospitals that report their occupancy rates.

The 14-day rolling average is a key statistical measure because it helps to round out the spikes and dips in the daily data counts, providing a clearer look at the trends.