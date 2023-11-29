WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Winston-Salem that took the lives of two young people on Tuesday morning.

“It’s a somber day in our city,” said Chief William Penn as he opened up a press conference held by Winston-Salem police and other organizations.

According to the chief, police responded to a shooting call at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Water Lily Circle. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old David Lee Housden, 20-year-old Alexander David Housden and 16-year-old Kaylee Nicole Housden dead from gunshot wounds.

Penn said that they believe that David shot his two children and then himself. The mother of the two victims made the call.

Kaylee attended Atkins High School and was a member of the Color Guard.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said that they had a crisis team at the ready and counseling would be available for her classmates at AHS beginning today.

“This is something that will create lasting trauma,” McManus said.

Alexander was a student at Winston-Salem State University.

Winston-Salem State University released the following statement on Tuesday evening:

The Winston-Salem State University family is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alexander David Housden, 20. Alexander was a junior, majoring in exercise science. He transferred to WSSU in the fall of 2022. The circumstances surrounding Alexander’s death are difficult to process. We encourage our students, faculty and staff needing counseling to make an appointment at our Counseling Center by calling (336) 750-3270. Resources are also available on the WSSU Counseling Services page on our website. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of Alexander, our campus family and the community at large.

This is the second murder-suicide in Winston-Salem this year, resulting in a total loss of seven lives. In April, police said Ethel Steele killed her three children and then herself on Brookhill Drive, leaving neighbors and family members shocked and heartbroken. The children were 9, 12 and 14 years old.

Kaylee and Alexander’s deaths mark the 43rd and 44th homicides in Winston-Salem in 2023, as compared to 33 homicides during this time in 2022.

Police were not able to say if David had a history of mental illness.

They did encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to reach out to any of the several organizations across the county offering services to people of all backgrounds and incomes.

Andy Nagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County, emphasized that their organization works to connect people with mental health assistance regardless of their insurance status or income and that anyone in need of help can reach out.