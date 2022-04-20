MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four family members were shot and killed after a fire was intentionally set in a Cooleemee home on Monday, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday afternoon, four family members were found dead inside a home off of Junction Road in Mocksville.

They are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and believe the shooter shot and killed his girlfriend and two children before killing himself by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the scene to begin an investigation due to suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman said the fire was intentionally set and identified the victims as:

26-year-old Ashton Brown;

26-year-old Aschod Ewing-Meeks;

4-year-old Bella Ewing-Meeks;

8-month-old Brixx Ewing-Meeks.

A passerby noticed the smoke Monday afternoon and alerted the firefighters at the nearest fire station. Once they put out the fire, they found the family dead.

“It’s definitely been an impact on the community, on the neighborhood. It’s not an area where we have a lot of calls or issues,” Hartman said. “The neighbors said they were good neighbors.”