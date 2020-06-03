Davie County Schools offers statement after students make ‘disturbing’ video reenacting George Floyd death

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Davie County Schools issued a statement after “disturbing” video surfaced of students reenacting the death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday, Davie County Schools said the school district was “saddened” to hear about the video.

“The video is appalling and does not represent the views of Davie County Schools, or the character education we teach to our students,” Davie County Schools said.

Davie County High School administrators immediately contacted the parents of the students involved.

The parents were reportedly upset, apologized and agreed to have the video removed.

DCS says that the video has unfortunately been copied and shared. It may still be viewable online.

The school district asks anyone who has access to a post containing the video to remove it “as it is disturbing and unacceptable.”

“The administration can only step in to inform parents since the incident did not occur on school property,” the school district said. “However, it is our social obligation to make every effort to stop this type of action and to promote acceptance and equality among all. Anything otherwise is not tolerated in the schools of Davie County. Davie County Schools stands firmly against social inequality and any acts of violence.”