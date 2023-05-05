NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday saw progress but no changes in the numbers in the battle against the fire burning in the Croatan National Forest.

Then came Thursday.

The fire, which began April 19, is now 70 percent contained, according to information released by the U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina Thursday evening. The inciWeb site that is used as part of information released on the fire provided the latest details. While the percentage has changed, the number of acres burned has stayed at 32,400 since April 24.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Southern Area Gray Team has taken over command. The group replaced the Southern Area Red Team on Tuesday.

Click here for the latest information posted to the U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina Facebook page.

=====

Great Lakes Fire: The Great Lakes Fire, located within Croatan National Forest, one mile South-Southeast of New Bern, started on April 19. The fire is suspected to be human-caused and is still under investigation.

It is burning in pocosin swamp and mixed fuels within and around the footprint of the 2012 Dad Fire, which burned roughly 21,331 acres. Previously prescribed burning by the U.S. Forest Service helped slow fire spread by reducing the amount of burnable vegetation. No structures have been lost and none are currently threatened.

Great Lakes Fire Information

Phone: 252-285-6174

Inciweb: Ncncf Great Lakes Information | InciWeb (nwcg.gov)

Facebook: U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina | Asheville NC | Facebook

Air quality: Information on current air quality data for North Carolina is at https://www.airnow.gov/ .