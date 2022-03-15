HENRIETTA, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help locating the owner of a puppy who was found dead in a crate on the side of the road in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to a report of a dog in a create along Ragtown Road in Henrietta.

Once animal control arrived on the scene, they found a dog who was dead.

After inspection of the animal, it is believed to be an in-tact male Chihuahua, approximately 3 to 4 months old and wearing a camo collar.

Deputies posted a photo of the dead dog’s collar.

Anyone with information that can help identify the owner(s) of the puppy is asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department at (828) 286-2911 or Animal Control at (828) 287-6025.