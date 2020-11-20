Deadline extended for NC families to apply for one-time $335 grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina families might have another chance at getting a $335 grant from the state thanks to a legal support group.
A Charlotte-based legal group called Robinson Bradshaw and Legal Aid of North Carolina said Friday they had managed to reopen the application process for eligible families to apply for the one-time $335 grant.
The original deadline was Oct. 15.
Back on Sept. 4, Gov. Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 into law which includes the Extra Credit Grant program. The purpose of the program is to “use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
RELATED: A $335 check for NC parents? Here’s when you should expect yours
The grant amount totals $335 per eligible individual and will be sent automatically to those who filed a 2019 state tax return.
Those who were not required to file a 2019 tax return, had to apply for the grant.
Families that missed the deadline should visit the website https://335fornc.com/ to apply.
The new deadline for applications is Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Home design: How working with an expert designer can create the perfect home
- Kyle Rittenhouse released from jail on $2 million cash bond
- 15-year-old girl who beat cancer last summer dies of COVID-19 this month
- Friday, November 20th: Operation Christmas Child creates new way to give, Crazy bloopers with Joanna and Adriana
- Platteville officer resigns before being fired for post saying he will ‘beat the hell’ out of Democrats
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now