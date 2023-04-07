LEWISTON WOODVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of 34-year-old Horace Lassiter, Jr., said he was shot dead at his home on East Church Street on Thursday evening. He was answering a knock at his door at his Lewiston Woodville home in Bertie County.

This shooting comes after authorities say Ricky Gilliam Mobley, 68, was shot dead by also answering a knock at his door Tuesday evening on Governors Road in Windsor.

Community members and business owners told WNCT the recent spike in crime has them afraid, leaving some business owners locking their doors during business hours to keep themselves and their customers safe.

Those who spoke with WNCT declined to give an on-camera statement out of fear of retaliation for speaking up regarding the recent violence.

Meanwhile, both families of the victims told WNCT they are left with many unanswered questions.

Kimberly Gilliam Mobley, the daughter of Ricky Mobley, said she is asking the community to do the right thing by coming forward with any information about these crimes.

“[My mom] was like ‘They shot him,’ and I was like ‘They shot who?’ I could not hold it together. It was a traumatic experience. It has been a nightmare, a nightmare. Why would you target my parents? They are well-known people. We are broken,” Kimberly Gilliam Mobley said.

Lassister’s family said the shooting caught them completely by surprise because he was well-known in the tight-knit community and was a friend to many.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said both crimes are under investigation and are encouraging the community to come forward with any information they might have.

No other information is available.