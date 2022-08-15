CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A deadly shooting at an apartment complex near the Cotswold community in July is now being classified as a justified homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday.

Officers responded to the incident around 3 a.m. near 900 McAlway Road near the Cotswold neighborhood.

Johnny Green, 23, was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said following the investigation, detectives and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office both agreed that Green was killed in a justified homicide.

Police announced that no charges will be sought in the case.

At the time of the shooting, officers said they were not searching for any suspects.

Operations command, victim services, the DA’s Office, Medic, and the Charlotte Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the scene.