Deadly shooting near Walmart caps violent week in NC city; 4 others killed in just days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – By the time the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrived at the scene at the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, it had already been a day that had already seen its share of tragedy.

It was something that officers themselves couldn’t help but mention.

“We struggle with why the community results to gun violence to resolve conflict,” said Maj. Brian Foley. “I wish I could tell you why people are fearful and angry.”

What happened at the Walmart actually started around a mile down the road at an apartment complex along the 1700 block of West Boulevard. Police said there was a shooting that occurred there.

Johnny Scott, 18, fled the scene and was found in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. He later died at a local hospital. Another person, believed to be related to the shooting on West Boulevard showed up at a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting is still under investigation.

But this case is the latest in a series of homicides Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating. In addition to the West Boulevard case, just this week:

In Northwest Charlotte, a 3-year-old was killed after gunfire from 150 shots ripped through their home. Another child was injured.

In NoDa, a woman who was in town, escaping Hurricane Ida, was killed in what police said was a random crime. The man is also a suspect in another murder in Greensboro, and an assault and breaking and entering case.

Police said a 16-year-old died and two others were injured after a shooting. The suspect is a 14-year-old.

A man in his 40s died and two others were shot in Northeast Charlotte.

“I’m at a loss for words, really,” said community activist Lucille Puckett.

The violence the area is seeing is personal for Puckett. She lost her son in 2016 to violence.

“We got to be better as a community,” said Puckett. “We need to be proactive and not reactive so that these babies don’t lose their lives.”

The feelings right now among police and the community involve a lot of uncertainty, but also a lot of visible frustration. People have been resorting to violence, and in many of these cases, there’s no real reason why.

“We need people to help us, we need people to talk,” said Foley. “That’s all we ever ask for, is help.”