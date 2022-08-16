WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina.

The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy 11 “due to a death investigation.”

Drivers were instructed to use Carter Street and Old Wilmington Road as a detour.

The area has since reopened to traffic but the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

Tuesday afternoon, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office updated its post with the identity of the person, Sydney Louis Miller, 61.

Officials said Miller was from the Brunswick County area.

An autopsy is currently in the works to hopefully help determine a cause of death, WNCT reports.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.