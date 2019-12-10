Death investigation underway after 5-month-old dies in bathtub in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police are investigating after they say a 5-month-old baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Police say on Dec. 7 around 3:49 p.m., they responded to a call on the 500 block of E. 22nd St. that a baby was found in the bathtub by the child’s 21-year-old father, Israel Burden.

A preliminary investigation revealed no obvious signs of trauma to the baby and CPR was in progress when first responders arrived on scene.

The baby was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital for further treatment. The baby died overnight at the second medical facility.

The baby’s body has been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

At this time no charges have been filed as this investigation is still ongoing. Once the case concludes, the Robeson County District Attorney’s office will review all findings and facts.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Deana Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

The Police Department requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Crime scene personnel to assist with this investigation.

