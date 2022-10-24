ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 block of York Street in reference to a child losing and regaining consciousness, police said. It had been reported that the child had fallen.

About 10 p.m., the medical examiner contacted the police department. This led police to begin an investigation into the death. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduling an autopsy to determine cause of death, police said.

Police will provide further details at a later date.

Anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637)