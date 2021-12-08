Deck the halls! Check out the Christmas decorations at the NC Executive Mansion

Courtesy: Office of the First Lady of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Executive Mansion is now decorated for the holidays.

First lady Kristin Cooper posted a few images of the festive decor now up.

The Christmas greens at the Executive Mansion come from Shepherd’s Way Farms in Laurel Springs.

The farm won an annual competition from the NC Christmas Tree Association. Shepherd’s Way Farms and the NC Christmas Tree Association presented the governor with accepting two trees and 23 wreaths to decorate the mansion as well as the Capitol.

Courtesy: Office of the First Lady of North Carolina

The State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at Capitol Square. Starting at 5:30 p.m. the Raleigh Concert Band will play holiday music.

The governor and other dignitaries will make their way to the South grounds at 6:15 p.m.

Come for the tree, stay for the snacks. The Junior Woman’s Club will be giving away cookies and hot chocolate. It wouldn’t be a holiday celebration without an appearance by Santa Claus. This event is free.