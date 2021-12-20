Deer receives ‘stern warning’ from judge after breaking into NC courthouse, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD, N.C. (WNCN) – A deer was released with just a warning last week after deputies said the animal broke into the Transylvania County Courthouse.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to Facebook of deputies holding down the deer inside the courthouse.

“On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Transylvania County Courthouse was broken into, and a struggle with TCSO deputies ensued,” the sheriff’s office said.

A photo shows the glass on a door to the courthouse shattered where the deer got inside the building.

“It is believed that the suspect was attempting to steal the deputies’ donuts….not donuts, uhhh, we mean protein bars, yeah, yeah, protein bars!” the sheriff’s office said.

The presiding judge released the suspect on her own recognizance with a stern warning.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies and deer were uninjured.