‘Definitely a shock’: Renters on edge after multiple people shot at NC apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were shot and injured over the weekend in Greensboro.

The shooting started with a fight at a pool party Sunday.

As police search for clues pointing to a suspect, the sense of security for people who live at The Province apartment complex on Fulton Street is shaken.

It started as a relaxing Sunday in the sun.

“We had our floats ready, our speaker and towels,” said Madison McPherson, who lives at the apartment complex.

It quickly turned into pure chaos when bullets went flying near the pool around 5:40 pm.

Four people were struck by gunfire and had to be taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was definitely a shock,” McPherson said.

McPherson is a student at UNCG and lives at the off-campus complex.

McPherson said there was a party going on at the pool and she and her roommate had planned to go.

“We actually couldn’t even get through the front door because there were so many people,” she said.

She said they didn’t recognize the people there as being residents, so they decided to leave.

“If my roommate and I happened to be there, we could have been the ones who got shot,” McPherson said.

While the complex is just blocks away from the UNCG campus, officials there tell FOX8, none of the injured were students. The school did send out alerts about the shooting to remind people to be vigilant.

Residents at The Province got a message stating firearms are prohibited and security violations could result in evictions.

“In my opinion, it’s not the apartment complex’s fault. In my opinion, it’s the area itself. It could happen anywhere, anytime,” McPherson said.

She still hopes security will continue to be a prime focus for the property owners.

“We do have parking security that comes around and checks, but it would definitely be great if there were some set cameras that us residents knew about as well,” McPherson said.

FOX8 reached out to the company that owns the apartment complex, American Campus, about increased security measures but has not heard back.

GPD said there is no suspect information they are ready to share, but if you know something, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoopers at (336) 373-1000.