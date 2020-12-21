Delivery, carry-out cocktails now allowed under Gov. Cooper’s new executive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order authorizing the North Carolina ABC Commission to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption.

The order is effective Monday at 5 p.m. through Jan. 31, 2021, the governor’s office said in a release.

“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” said Cooper. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”

Under the order, establishments holding certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars, and some distilleries, are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery.

These businesses, delivery service providers that contract with these businesses, and purchasers of mixed beverages to-go must follow the restrictions in the order and any additional restrictions and guidance established by the ABC Commission.

“The NCRLA team is delighted to share that Gov. Roy Cooper will allow cocktails-to-go by executive order, enabling restaurants and bars to sell mixed beverages (MXB) to-go/delivery during the pandemic state of emergency. With your help, we fought long and hard — for nine solid months — for this small business relief measure. From the General Assembly to the ABC Commission to the Governor’s Office to the Council of State, we advocated tirelessly on a near daily basis to achieve this milestone to help save restaurants and bars,” the NC Restaurant & Lodging Association Foundation said in a statement.

Cooper’s modified stay-at=home order remains in effect and the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption must still cease at 9 p.m.

Businesses subject to the order may continue to sell mixed beverages for off-site consumption until their business closes and in accordance with other applicable laws and regulations.

