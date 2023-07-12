CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A series of belt malfunctions across Charlotte-Douglas International Airport throughout Sunday resulted in passengers climbing up a belt to retrieve their luggage, Delta Airlines representatives confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The situation unfolded Sunday evening at Baggage Claim A, which includes incoming Delta flights.

Cell phone video taken by passenger Maggie Holmes showed the moments passengers began to climb up the belt after it stopped working for more than a few minutes.

She and other passengers tell Queen City News that travelers were unable to get assistance for baggage claim employees.

A newly discovered video by TikTok user @Travelingfarr showed when Delta Airline employees demanded the men climb down the belt.

Delta Airlines representatives said they were aware of the incident.

They outlined a series of belt-related malfunctions Sunday across the airport, which included inbound and outbound flights.

The two Delta employees at baggage claim were reportedly told by Charlotte staff that a technician had to fix the outbound issues before baggage claim to avoid significant back-ups in travel.

Baggage claim employees for Delta are not specially trained to climb and fix baggage claim belt issues. Delta Airlines said those technicians are either hired or contracted by the airport.

Queen City News has requested information from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport representatives on the issues and what’s being done to fix the ability of passengers to climb up the belt.

We have been told they are working on our inquiry.