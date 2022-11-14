RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The sudden cold front has a lot of us turning on the heat and some lighting the fireplace. People who sell firewood in the Triangle said they really started to see sales spike this weekend.

A cool day and a crackling fire — it’s a combination that feels like fall, and Martin Albers, with NC Firewood, said he has seen more people looking for firewood lately.

“Last year was such a good year, I sold out of wood,” Albers said.

It will still be a little while before his supply is ready for this season, but he said lots of people are already looking.

“I probably get 10 calls a day,” he said. “The cost of energy and heating your home is definitely making people want to buy firewood.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts households will pay more for natural gas, oil and electricity than last winter, but Albers said he has seen firewood prices going up as well.

“Bundles used to be, maybe 2 or 3 years ago, 5 or 6 bucks; now you see them for $10 and higher,” Albers said.

Firewood prices seem to vary by where you shop. Some sellers said they’ve seen higher costs, while others have not.

Vivian Juarez, who sells firewood at the State Farmers Market, said her prices haven’t gone up this year, but did last year.

She brings her firewood to the Farmers Market from a farm in Johnston County, and while a cold Monday morning didn’t bring in too many customers, she said lots of people bought wood over the weekend.

“It’s busy all day,” she said.

Both Albers and Juarez stocked just in time for this week’s cold weather.