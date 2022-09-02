RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic state Senate candidate Valerie Jordan can remain on the ballot following a split vote by the NC State Board of Elections Friday.

Jordan’s Republican opponent Bobby Hanig filed a protest last month, arguing Jordan does not live in the 3rd Senate district where she’s running — but instead lives in Raleigh. The district stretches from Warren County to the Outer Banks in the northeastern part of the state.

Jordan said she’s “grateful” for the decision and that Warren County is her home.

“I’m glad that Bobby Hanig’s political theater is behind us now, and I look forward to continuing to talk to voters in this district,” Jordan said in a statement after the vote.

The board voted 3-2, with the Democratic majority voting to reverse a decision by the Currituck County Board of Elections which found there was “substantial evidence” of a violation.

Jordan owns a home in Raleigh, where she lived for more than 20 years before changing her voter registration to a home in Warren County in late 2020. Jordan said she did so after her mother died earlier that year.

Republicans said they found her car with personalized plates at the home in Raleigh for 23 consecutive days this summer. They also submitted other evidence, including records showing she continued to list the Raleigh address as her address for tax purposes with Warren County.

An attorney for Jordan did not dispute that Jordan was at the home in Raleigh and said she was there to help her daughter take care of her grandson. He also noted that Jordan serves on the state Board of Transportation and works in the area, which makes it more convenient to stay in Raleigh at times.

“I am grateful that the North Carolina State Board of Elections came to the correct conclusion today and verified, once and for all, that I am a resident of Warren County. As I have said before, Warren County is my home, and I am proud of the deep roots that my family and I have here,” said Jordan.

Republican board member Stacy “Four” Eggers argued it wasn’t the board’s role “to review the evidence and make a new decision ourselves.”

Board Chair Damon Circosta noted there still could be an appeal filed in court. He urged attorneys involved in the case to act quickly if they intend to do that, noting that ballots are supposed to begin being mailed to voters on Sept. 9. Ballot printing has been delayed in the 10 counties that comprise the 3rd Senate district.

It’s unclear if Hanig will appeal the decision.

“This was window dressing made to look like a nonpartisan fact-finding board meeting. Once again, the Democratic majority on the board decided politics was more important than the rule of law,” said Hanig. “I am deeply disappointed the board has allowed partisan politics to enter in the decision process to allow Ms. Jordan to remain on the ballot. The law is clear, a candidate must live in the district and intent is not the same as action. Ms. Jordan has spent most of her time in Raleigh and it is a disgrace the rule of law was not applied correctly.”

The district could play a key role in impacting the balance of power in Raleigh. Republicans are aiming to retake a veto-proof supermajority in this year’s election and have identified the district as a key one they need to win.