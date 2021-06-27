Demonstrators hold march to demand justice for teen shot, killed while attending funeral

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Demonstrators in High Point held the “No Justice No Peace” march on Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Fred Cox Jr., who was killed while attending a funeral in High Point in November.

The march was led by Rev. Greg Drumwright and attorney Ben Crump.

“Next steps for us looks like us continuing to fight, continuing to put our knee on the neck of a broken criminal justice system,” Drumwright said.

Cox was shot and killed by a plain-clothed Davidson County deputy who was at the same funeral as the 18-year-old.

In June, the Guilford County district attorney said no charges will be filed against the deputy.

“I am a bit concerned about the climate of the criminal justice system in North Carolina after Fred Cox’s death,” Drumwright said.

The march ended at the courthouse. Drumwright and Crump were joined by the mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

At about 3:29 p.m. on Nov. 8, Living Water Baptist Church, located on the 1300 block of Brentwood Street, was holding a funeral service outdoors when a shooter opened fire on worshippers.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired from at least two vehicles: a newer model dark gray four-door Dodge Charger and a white four-door sedan.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles speeding away from the scene.

Witnesses said shots were fired from the vehicles toward people in the crowd outside the church, as well as from some people in the crowd back at the vehicles.

Officers found about 70 shell casings from four different caliber weapons: 9mm, .40, .45, and .223.

Frederick Cox, 18, of High Point, died in the shooting. Police also found a few other victims suffering from minor injuries.