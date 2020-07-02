Demonstrators block Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, also protest at Executive Mansion over SB 168

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Protesters have gathered outside the Executive Mansion on Blount Street in downtown Raleigh on Thursday in opposition to Senate Bill 168.

Protesters also blocked traffic along Capital Boulevard and were chanting various slogans. That protest began around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and several people were in the road stopping traffic.

Southbound Capital Boulevard near Peace Street was blocked as of 6 p.m. The protesters at one point surrounded a car and held hands.

More than a dozen arrests have been made at the mansion over the last week. Protesters were also in front of the governor’s residence late into Wednesday night.

On Thursday, protesters were in the middle of Blount Street by 5 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, Raleigh police tweeted:

Asking protestors at Blount & Jones Street not to advance on officers. #RaleighProtestTips — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) July 2, 2020

Senate Bill 168 could impact records in death investigations.

Protesters are concerned it could lead to death investigation records being shielded from the public, especially as they call for more transparency in cases of deaths at the hands of the police.

Under current state law, unnatural deaths in law enforcement custody must be reported to a county medical examiner.

Then, if the death is under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction, an investigation is launched and related records are passed to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Those related records become public once law enforcement hands it over.