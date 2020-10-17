Deputies arrest NC man accused of felony child abuse involving 3-month-old

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a Lumberton man Thursday after they say he assaulted a child, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tory Norris, 21, was charged with felony intentional child abuse resulting in serious physical injury after deputies responded to Southeastern Health in reference to an assault on an infant.

The child involved is 3-months-old, deputies said.

Norris was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on $400,000 bond, which was increased to $800,000 during his court appearance Friday morning, deputies said.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3140.

