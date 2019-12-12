Deputies, feds arrest NC man in on human trafficking, prostition charges

Timothy Bavaro. (Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have arrested a Duplin County man on human trafficking and prostitution charges.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, authorities conducted a seven-month investigation into Timothy William Bavaro, 29, of Beulaville, which led to his arrest at a Wilmington motel on Wednesday.

Bavaro is accused of bringing women down from New York to prostitute.

He was charged with one count of human trafficking-adult victim, and two counts of promotion of prostitution-adult victim.

Bavaro is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.