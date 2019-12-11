NC deputies find $3 million hidden in raw pork inside tractor-trailer on I-85

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in North Carolina say they found around $3 million in cash hidden inside a tractor trailer headed southbound on Interstate 85.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped the tractor-trailer for failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.

During a search of the trailer, cash was found hidden in barrels with raw pork shoulders.

Press ReleaseOn Saturday December 7, 2019 a deputy with the Community Interdiction Team stopped a tractor trailer… Posted by Cleveland County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The sheriff’s office said they had reason to believe the money was headed to the U.S. / Mexico border and was the result of drug sales throughout the region.

The Department of Justice was called to help with the investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now