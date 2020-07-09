Deputies investigating mysterious disappearance of woman, 3-year-old son in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are investigating a woman’s mysterious disappearance in Rowan County.

According to investigators, the woman, who had her son with her, pulled over on the side of the road with car problems, but when help arrived, she was nowhere to be found.

Neena Williford has been missing since last week and her family says her three-year-old is with her.

What we know is a patchwork of information: The family says the missing persons report was filed in Davidson County, even though she went missing in Rowan County, near the Landis Exit, but what’s even more interesting is what FOX 46 found at that exit.

Along I-85 in Rowan County sits the SUV that, according to family, belongs to Williford. The front passenger window is busted out and it’s a bit of a mess, but there are signs that someone was in there with a child.

Williford’s mother says they’ve been looking for her daughter and grandson since last week.

“They’ve been working tirelessly day or night since Thursday night, trying to find her,” said Joyce Gordon, Williford’s mother.

She says her daughter was driving along I-85 when she got the call that her car had broken down. Three-year-old Tyson was with Williford when she called her mom for help, but by the time that help arrived, they were both gone.

“He loves dinosaurs, animals, reading,” Gordon said of her grandson. “And she is very, very protective of him.”

As the days roll on, there is a concern. Williford’s family says she has a mental illness and does not have her medication. Her son is also in need of an inhaler.

“She’s not the type that wouldn’t contact anyone. She wouldn’t call for days, no contact, not show up,” said Williford’s cousin, Rashanda Robinson.

Williford has family in Rowan County and a cousin says she would have been there if she got the call, but now, she just wants her back home.

“Something’s wrong. I don’t know what, but something’s wrong. I do know that,” Robinson said.

It remains a mystery and right now FOX 46 is working to confirm more information between Davidson County and Rowan County deputies on anything else they can provide on this case.

If you think you have seen Williford or her son, Tyson, or have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.