LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot and killed in her home by two masked men.

Deputies received a call about a reported shooting on Hillcreek Road on Friday.

When deputies arrived, they located an unresponsive woman, Kayla Hodges,30, of Wagram, North Carolina with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives learned during the investigation that two masked men entered the residence with guns demanding for individuals in the home to “Give it up, you know what this is”, deputies said.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information they may have in this case.

If you live on Hillcreek Road and have cameras, deputies are asking you to check for anything unusual between the hours of 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday night.

If you have any information, please Contact Detective Yarbrough at 910- 266-4332 ext. 3. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or visit www.scotlandcountycs.com.