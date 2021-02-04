Deputies: Lumberton man arranged for SUV to run over fellow motorcyclist

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Lumberton man is facing an attempted murder charged for arranging to have an SUV hit a fellow motorcyclist while they were out for a ride, deputies said.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Ricky Prevatte and the 60-year-old victim rode their motorcycles from Lumberton toward Whiteville on Dec. 13.

Prevatte and the victim were approaching the intersection of Rough Horn and Old Boardman roads near Whiteville when Prevatte accelerated and pointed at the victim right before an SUV crashed into him. The SUV and Prevatte both sped off after the collision, the spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

Detectives investigated and eventually arrested Prevatte on Jan. 25 on a charge of attempted murder. He was booked in jail under a $100,000 bond.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.