LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are investigating after they say a man died after he intentionally ran his car into another car.

Around 9:35 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Highway 211 West in Lumberton in reference to a subject shot and vehicle collision, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. Her vehicle, according to deputies, was forced off of the road as she drove to SouthEastern Health to seek medical treatment for her injuries.

Jammie Beard, 44, of Red Springs was injured after the vehicle he was driving intentionally collided with the woman’s vehicle, deputies said. He later was transported to Southeastern Health and died from his injuries.

The woman’s children were in the vehicle with her at the time of the collision. She and the children were treated at an undisclosed medical center, according to authorities.

The shooting and collision were the result of a domestic dispute, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.