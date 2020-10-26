LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are investigating after they say a man died after he intentionally ran his car into another car.
Around 9:35 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Highway 211 West in Lumberton in reference to a subject shot and vehicle collision, according to deputies.
When deputies arrived, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. Her vehicle, according to deputies, was forced off of the road as she drove to SouthEastern Health to seek medical treatment for her injuries.
Jammie Beard, 44, of Red Springs was injured after the vehicle he was driving intentionally collided with the woman’s vehicle, deputies said. He later was transported to Southeastern Health and died from his injuries.
The woman’s children were in the vehicle with her at the time of the collision. She and the children were treated at an undisclosed medical center, according to authorities.
The shooting and collision were the result of a domestic dispute, according to deputies.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.
- 7-month-old among unaccompanied children captured near U.S.-Mexico border
- US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled
- Moon holds more water in more places than ever thought
- Suspicious package that caused road closure contained beeping smoke, carbon monoxide detectors, SC police say
- Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now